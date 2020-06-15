China locks down 10 more Beijing neighbourhoods over Covid-19 cluster
Fresh Covid-19 cases were found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district following which people living in ten communities around it have been placed under lockdown.
Updated: Jun 15, 2020 09:56 IST
China is locking now ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announced Monday.
City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown.