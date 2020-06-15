China locks down 10 more Beijing neighbourhoods over Covid-19 cluster

People wear protective masks as they head to work during morning rush hour in the Central Business District following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Beijing, China on June 15, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

China is locking now ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announced Monday.

City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown.