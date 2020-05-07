Sections
Home / World News / ‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump

‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump

Trump says he will be able to report on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under the Phase 1 trade deal in about a week or two

Updated: May 07, 2020 01:43 IST

By Reuters, Washington

US President Donald Trump during a National Nurses Day event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Bloomberg Photo )

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be able to report in about a week or two on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under a Phase-1 trade deal the two countries signed in January.

Speaking at a White House event, Trump told reporters China may or may not keep the trade deal.

'China may or may not keep trade deal', says US president Donald Trump
May 07, 2020 01:43 IST
