‘China may or may not keep trade deal’, says US president Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump during a National Nurses Day event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Bloomberg Photo )

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be able to report in about a week or two on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under a Phase-1 trade deal the two countries signed in January.

Speaking at a White House event, Trump told reporters China may or may not keep the trade deal.