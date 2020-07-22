Sections
China may shut US Wuhan consulate after US orders its Houston mission closed: Report

China may shut US Wuhan consulate after US orders its Houston mission closed: Report

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but at a media briefing earlier on Wednesday warned of possible retaliation over the US decision.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 15:44 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Beijing

China is considering ordering the closure of the US consulate in the central city of Wuhan (AFP)

China is considering ordering the closure of the US consulate in the central city of Wuhan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, after Washington told China to shut its consulate in the city of Houston.

The US embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

