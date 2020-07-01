Sections
Home / World News / China opens border dispute with India ally Bhutan

China opens border dispute with India ally Bhutan

At a virtual meeting of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in the first week of June, Beijing objected to the grant for Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary (SWS) in eastern Bhutan’s Trashigang district bordering India and China, claiming that the location was disputed.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 02:32 IST

By Agencies, New Delhi

China has now created a new border dispute with Bhutan (Bloomberg)

Continuing with its expansionist agenda, China has now created a new border dispute with Bhutan, one of India’s traditional ally.

At a virtual meeting of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in the first week of June, Beijing objected to the grant for Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary (SWS) in eastern Bhutan’s Trashigang district bordering India and China, claiming that the location was disputed.

Even as the rest of the world is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan city of China’s Hubei province, Beijing has been aggressively attempting to alter the status quo in East China Sea, South China Sea and with India in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

As per Strat News Global, the GEF Council gathered to decide on funding for various environmental projects across the world, was shocked by China’s objection and instantly rubbished it.



The majority of the GEF council members supported Bhutan’s view and the draft summary of the chair was approved by the council and despite objection from the Chinese council member, the work programme was adopted.

The council refused to record China’s reason for objection, saying that the footnote would only record that China objected to the project. However, the Chinese council member said that he would need time to consult with his higher ups to come to a view on the matter.

The reasons were included in the highlights of the discussion, which is a less formal record, and not in the chair’s summary, Strat News reported. The draft summary of the chair mentioned in the footnote that “China abstains and does not join the Council decision on this project.”

The Bhutan government has since issued a formal letter to the GEF council, strongly opposing the references questioning the sovereignty of Bhutan and its territory on the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary in the documents of the council’s session. Bhutan has urged the GEF council to purge all references of China’s baseless claims from Council’s documents.

Bhutan and China have a border dispute since 1984. Talks between Thimphu and Beijing have been limited to three areas of dispute (two in North Bhutan -- Jakarlung and Pasamlung areas -- and one in West Bhutan). Sakteng is not part of any of the three disputed areas

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China opens border dispute with India ally Bhutan
Jul 01, 2020 02:32 IST
Maharashtra to get ₹793 crore for pollution control but no clarity on utilisation yet: MPCB
Jul 01, 2020 02:16 IST
Clean air plan for Mumbai: Study raises concerns over accountability
Jul 01, 2020 02:09 IST
KDMC health workers protest, demand salary hike
Jul 01, 2020 02:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.