Sections
Home / World News / China opposes Taiwan participation in UN after US Tweet

China opposes Taiwan participation in UN after US Tweet

The US mission said barring Taiwan from the UN was an affront to the international body’s founding principles promoting human freedom and providing a forum welcoming diverse views.

Updated: May 02, 2020 15:37 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they ride on a bus in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP)

China said it firmly opposes any participation by Taiwan in the United Nations as it responded to a tweet by the US mission to the international body for the island to become involved.

The US isn’t in any position to speak for Taiwan, is interfering in China’s internal affairs and “hurts the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” China’s mission to the UN said in a statement on its website on Friday. It also criticized the timing of the US comments as the world tries to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The US mission said barring Taiwan from the UN was an affront to the international body’s founding principles promoting human freedom and providing a forum welcoming diverse views.

US President Donald Trump is escalating efforts to blame China for the Covid-19 pandemic and is exploring ways to hold Beijing accountable. He and his aides have sharpened their criticism of China, hinting at possible retaliation through tariffs. On Monday, a top US health official spoke with his Taiwan counterpart on giving the island a bigger role in the virus fight.



“The Chinese Mission hereby expresses strong indignation and firm opposition,” it said in the statement. “The government of the People’s Republic China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China,” it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
May 02, 2020 15:09 IST
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
May 02, 2020 15:41 IST
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
May 02, 2020 16:25 IST

latest news

Man performs bhangra with neighbours, video will tempt you to shake a leg
May 02, 2020 16:34 IST
Cancer patients may face high risk of death from Covid-19
May 02, 2020 16:34 IST
Montpellier midfielder Sambia recovering from - club
May 02, 2020 16:33 IST
A low-key anniversary for actor Deepika Singh Goyal amid lockdown
May 02, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.