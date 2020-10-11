Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / China reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal

China reaffirms commitment to Iran nuclear deal

Iran has been locked in an acrimonious relationship with Saudi Arabia, the other major Middle Eastern power, over the war in Yemen, Iranian influence in Iraq and Saudi support for Washington’s sanctions on Tehran.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 11:43 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Tehran

Wang and Javid Zarif also reaffirmed their commitment to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (@JZarif/Twitter)

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi has called for a new forum to defuse tensions in the Middle East after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart where he reiterated Beijing’s support for Tehran.

Wang and Javid Zarif also reaffirmed their commitment to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, according to the Chinese foreign ministry, an implicit rebuke of the United States for abandoning the accord during their Saturday meeting in China’s southwestern Tengchong city.

Iran has been locked in an acrimonious relationship with Saudi Arabia, the other major Middle Eastern power, over the war in Yemen, Iranian influence in Iraq and Saudi support for Washington’s sanctions on Tehran.

“China proposes to build a regional multilateral dialogue platform with equal participation of all stakeholders,” said the Chinese foreign ministry statement.



The forum would “enhance mutual understanding through dialogue and explore political and diplomatic solutions to security issues in the Middle East”, the statement added.

Wang added that support for the Iranian nuclear deal, negotiated by the Obama administration but ultimately abandoned by Donald Trump, would be a precondition of entry to the forum.

Zarif said on Twitter his “fruitful talks” with Wang amounted to a rejection of “US unilateralism” and had also focused on strategic ties and collaboration on the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
Oct 11, 2020 11:58 IST
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
Oct 11, 2020 12:32 IST
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
Oct 11, 2020 12:11 IST

latest news

Anita Hassanandani on announcing pregnancy: We knew 2020’s the year
Oct 11, 2020 12:46 IST
BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge
Oct 11, 2020 12:40 IST
Baby monkey cannot get enough of its hooman. Seen this sweet clip yet?
Oct 11, 2020 12:34 IST
Mexico asks pope for loan of ancient books held in Vatican library
Oct 11, 2020 12:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.