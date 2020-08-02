Sections
China registers 49 new Covid-19 cases, 20 asymptomatic cases in 24 hours

Out of the 49 new cases, 33 are local, while the rest are imported. According to the commission, most of the local cases have been registered in Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwestern China, where new sparks in infection were recently reported.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:00 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Beijing

The country’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 84,385, the death toll is 4,634. (REUTERS)

China registered 49 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, while 14 Covid-19 patients recovered over that period, the country’s National Health Commission said on Sunday.

The country’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 84,385, the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 79,003. The total number of imported cases is 2,085.

In the past 24 hours, 20 new asymptomatic cases were registered in China, nine of them imported. More than 250 asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus are being monitored.



