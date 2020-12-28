Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / China rejects US call to release Hong Kong fugitives

China rejects US call to release Hong Kong fugitives

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing that the US remarks “disregard facts”.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 14:42 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Beijing

The US embassy on Monday called for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives on trial in Shenzhen. (REUTERS)

China urged the United States to stop using the Hong Kong issue to interfere with its domestic affairs on Monday, after the US embassy called for the release of 12 Hong Kong fugitives on trial in Shenzhen.

A spokesman for the US embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Monday that the “so-called crime” of these fugitives was to “flee tyranny” and that China will “stop at nothing” to prevent its people from seeking freedom elsewhere.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing that the US remarks “disregard facts”.

Zhao also said that China is firmly opposed to these remarks and urged the United States to stop interfering with China’s domestic affairs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Each year 1,000 Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Vaishno Devi shrine receives season’s first snowfall
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Police foil another terror plot in Jammu, 1 arrested with grenades
by HT Correspondent
Scientists unveil mystery behind drug resistance in cancer
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.