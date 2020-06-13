Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / China reports 11 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases

China reports 11 new confirmed, 7 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement that five of the new confirmed patients were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 08:34 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Shanghai

The total number of Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,075, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reuters Photo)

China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases for June 12, the national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement that five of the new confirmed patients were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas.

The six locally transmitted cases were all in Beijing, the statement said.

The NHC reported seven confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case a day earlier.



The total number of Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 83,075, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but do not display symptoms, as confirmed cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TDP MP slams Jagan Reddy over Atchennaidu’s arrest; accuses govt of being vindictive
Jun 13, 2020 09:34 IST
Hrithik’s mom Pinkie shows how he was always excited for his birthday cake
Jun 13, 2020 09:29 IST
ICSE 10th exams in Maharashtra to be conducted in July
Jun 13, 2020 09:22 IST
LIVE: India records 11,455 new Covid-19 cases in biggest single-day spike, death toll at 8,884
Jun 13, 2020 09:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.