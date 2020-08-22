China reports 22 coronavirus cases, sixth day without local transmission
All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the sixth straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.
China reported 22 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug. 21, same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.
China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, up from 23 a day earlier.
As of Friday, mainland China had 84,939 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.