China reports 33 new Covid-19 cases, sharp spike in asymptomatic cases

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 40 from eight cases a day earlier.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 06:13 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Beijing

People submit forms to receive the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a makeshift vaccination site in Beijing's Chaoyang district, China January 3, 2021. (REUTERS)

Mainland China reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Jan. 3, up from 24 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 20 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The commission also reported 13 new locally transmitted cases: six in Liaoning province, four in Hebei province, two in Beijing and one in Heilongjiang province.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,150, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

