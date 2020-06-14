China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily number in 2 months

Sections
China, where the pandemic began in December, had relaxed most of its anti-virus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:07 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Beijing

The new cases illustrated how the virus can come back as anti-disease controls are relaxed. (Reuters file photo)

China on Sunday reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months after the capital’s biggest wholesale food market was shut down following a resurgence in local infections.

There were 57 confirmed cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, the National Health Commission reported. That was the highest daily toll since mid-April and included 36 in Beijing, the capital.

The new cases illustrated how the virus can come back as anti-disease controls are relaxed.

The Xinfadi market on Beijing’s southeastern side was closed Saturday and neighboring residential compounds locked down after more then 50 people in the capital tested positive for the coronavirus. They were the first confirmed cases in 50 days in the city of 20 million people.



China, where the pandemic began in December, had relaxed most of its anti-virus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

Authorities locked down 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market. Police installed white fencing to seal off a road leading to a cluster of apartment buildings.

