Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / China reports 61 fresh Covid-19 cases

China reports 61 fresh Covid-19 cases

China reported 44 new asymptomatic patients, down from 68 a day earlier.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:25 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Beijing

People wearing face masks walk past an office and commercial complex in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD). (REUTERS)

China reported 61 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 26, up from 46 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Of the new infections, 41 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, 14 were in the northeastern province of Liaoning and two in northeastern province of Jilin, while the remaining four were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 44 new asymptomatic patients, down from 68 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 83,891 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Markets open in red, Sensex trades at 38,080; Nifty below 11,200
Jul 27, 2020 09:25 IST
Covid pandemic’s hit to Japan’s first-quarter business spending worse than first thought
Jul 27, 2020 09:22 IST
Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi, govt advises people to use water judiciously
Jul 27, 2020 09:21 IST
NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance all set for a launch this week
Jul 27, 2020 09:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.