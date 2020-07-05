China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainland

Sections
As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. China’s death toll from the Covid-19 remained 4,634, unchanged since Mid-May.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 07:12 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Beijing

China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, up from four a day earlier. (via REUTERS)

China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Sunday.

Six of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, while the capital Beijing reported two new cases. There were no new deaths.

China reported seven new asymptomatic patients, up from four a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,553 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. China’s death toll from the Covid-19 remained 4,634, unchanged since Mid-May.



