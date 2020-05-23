Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / China reports no new Covid-19 cases for first time since January

China reports no new Covid-19 cases for first time since January

Authorities in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, have come under fire for reprimanding and silencing doctors who first raised the alarm about the virus late last year, and repeated changes to counting methodology have cast further doubt over China’s official data.

Updated: May 23, 2020 08:11 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi, Beijng

Cyclists ride past policemen blocked the cycling path leading to the Great Hall of the People and Tiananmen Square, Beijing. (AP)

China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, a day after Communist Party leaders celebrated “major achievements” in the virus fight.

The virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, but cases have dwindled dramatically from the peak in mid-February as the country appears to have brought the virus largely under control.

The official death toll in the country of 1.4 billion people stands at 4,634, well below the number of fatalities in much smaller countries.

However, doubt has been cast on the reliability of China’s numbers and the United States has led the charge in questioning how much information Beijing has shared with the international community.



The milestone comes a day after the opening of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress, where Premier Li Keqiang said the country had “made major strategic achievements in our response to COVID-19.”

However he warned that the country still faced “immense” challenges.

Authorities in Wuhan have come under fire for reprimanding and silencing doctors who first raised the alarm about the virus late last year, and repeated changes to counting methodology have cast further doubt over China’s official data.

Beijing has strenuously denied accusations of a cover up, insisting it has always shared information with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other countries in a timely manner.

Since first emerging in Wuhan the virus has spread across the world, claiming more than 335,000 lives globally.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China reports no new Covid-19 cases for first time since January
May 23, 2020 08:11 IST
Agra administration issues alert to farmers over locust invasion
May 23, 2020 08:09 IST
Fukrey 3 might reflect Covid-19 world, says director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba
May 23, 2020 08:05 IST
Anil Ambani ordered to pay $700 million in dispute with Chinese Banks
May 23, 2020 08:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.