China reports three new coronavirus cases in mainland on July 1

China reports three new coronavirus cases in mainland on July 1

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 05:59 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Shanghai

China on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 1, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new case. There were no new deaths.

China also reported two new asymptomatic patients, down from three a day earlier.

As of July 1, mainland China had a total of 83,537 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.



China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.

