Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / China revokes visa exemptions for US diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau

China revokes visa exemptions for US diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau

The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:43 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Reuters

China will implement reciprocal sanctions against some US officials, members of Congress, personnel at non-governmental organisations, and their family members, over their actions on Hong Kong. (AP)

China is revoking visa exemption treatment for United States diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

China will also implement reciprocal sanctions against some US officials, members of Congress, personnel at non-governmental organisations, and their family members, over their actions on Hong Kong, Hua said.

When asked for the names of those sanctioned and when the sanctions would start, Hua did not elaborate.

The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing’s disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building, multi-faith prayer on
Dec 10, 2020 13:48 IST
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Dec 10, 2020 13:06 IST
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Dec 10, 2020 12:19 IST
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs 83 lakh to a Rs 970-cr triangular edifice
Dec 10, 2020 13:39 IST

latest news

Matthew Hayden picks India’s most impactful player of the decade
Dec 10, 2020 13:57 IST
UK GDP growth slows to six-month low as Covid-19 hit hospitality
Dec 10, 2020 13:57 IST
India, Nepal decide to resume flight services under air bubble arrangement
Dec 10, 2020 13:55 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Sarnaik joins ED’s probe into ‘money laundering’ by TOPSGRUP
Dec 10, 2020 13:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.