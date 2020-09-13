China, Russia key adversaries to world order: Top UK intel official

Chinese President Xi Jinping (second left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (second right) during the former’s visit to Russia in 2018. (AP File)

In a rare media interaction, the chief of Britain’s Defence Intelligence (DI) on Sunday identified China and Russia as key adversaries challenging the existing world order without promoting direct conflict, and operating in the expanding grey zone between war and peacetime.

Lt Gen Jim Hockenhull said the United Kingdom’s adversaries are developing new ways of operating, backed up by cutting-edge military capabilities that leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In the first-ever media briefing at DI’s base in Cambridgeshire, he said the shifting global picture has changed the character of warfare in ways that will challenge the West to keep pace with adversaries who do not play by the rules.

According to him, conflict is bleeding into new domains, such as cyber and space, “threatening our cohesion, our resilience and our global interests.”

Hockenhull said: “Whilst conventional threats remain, we have seen our adversaries invest in Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and other ground-breaking technologies, whilst also supercharging more traditional techniques of influence and leverage”.

“As we have seen in Salisbury, hostile states are willing to take incredible risks. We must make sure that we have both the intent and the capability to ensure that such wanton acts of irresponsibility will not go unpunished”.

Suspected Russian agents were alleged to be behind poisoning of former Russian military officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in the south-west England town of Salisbury on March 4, 2018, which sparked a diplomatic tussle between London and Moscow.

Officials said DI is traditionally more comfortable in the shadows, but it has been brought to the fore by recent developments.

It is tasked with watching for global instability, tracking threats to the UK and monitoring human rights violations, and shaping the UK government’s approach to emerging threats and supporting UK forces deployed across the globe.