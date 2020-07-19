China’s capital Beijing to lower Covid-19 response

Beijing has reported no new cases in the past 13 days. (AFP)

Beijing will lower the emergency response level of the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital to Level III from level II, an official from the municipal government told a press briefing on Sunday.

The city issued the second level response on June 16 after several infections of the new coronavirus were found to be linked to a major wholesale food market.

