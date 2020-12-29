Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / China’s capital locks down part of district in coronavirus fight

China’s capital locks down part of district in coronavirus fight

The city has reported 16 infections and three asymptomatic cases since December 18, when the first cases were found. Most of the cases were in Shunyi, which has banned couriers from entering residential compounds.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:16 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Beijing

Travellers wearing face masks push suitcases outside Beijing Railway Station following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)

Beijing sealed off 10 areas of its northeastern Shunyi district on Tuesday, the first lockdown in the Chinese capital since the last coronavirus outbreak in the months of June and July.

The city has reported 16 infections and three asymptomatic cases since December 18, when the first cases were found. Most of the cases were in Shunyi, which has banned couriers from entering residential compounds.

Six villages, three buildings and one industrial zone were among the areas locked down, a Beijing municipal official told a news conference.

While Beijing’s new cases are modest in number compared with June and July, municipal authorities have beefed up steps to rein in the coronavirus, which has surfaced in three districts, where hundreds of thousands of residents have been tested.



“The capital’s COVID prevention and control (efforts) need to initiate emergency mode,” a city spokesman said at the news conference.

The Beijing government said it was cancelling large-scale gatherings such as temple fairs and sporting events, and controlling the size of offline events such as annual parties.

On Sunday, it said it would increase the number of carriages in the metro system to spread out commuters, and limit attendance at scenic spots and entertainment venues to 75% of capacity.

Live music events have been cancelled and a New Year’s Day light show called off. Educational institutions, from primary schools to the prestigious Tsinghua University have barred unnecessary entry of outsiders.

Students of primary schools and some from middle schools will also start winter holidays by up to two weeks earlier next month, a peak travel period before the Lunar New Year in mid-February.

Beijing has also urged residents to stay home during the holidays, with officials in its northern district of Yanqing turning on loudspeakers to advise residents not to travel outside the region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
by Shishir Gupta
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Amid tourist rush to ring in new year, Uttarakhand braces for cold wave
by HT Correspondents
Killings of journalists rose in 2020, 68% killed outside war zones: Report
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Croatia earthquake: Slovenia shuts nuclear plant as a precautionary measure
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kerala extends education scholarship, wedding grant for transgenders
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.