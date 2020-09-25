China’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promise in animal test: All you need to know

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. (AP)

Marking progress in the race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the experimental candidate by China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals has made a breakthrough and has been labelled as safe and capable of triggering immune responses in animal testing, researchers have said.

The result of the study on monkeys comes months after Clover began an early stage human trial in Australia in June, as the coronavirus pandemic has killed nearly 1 million people across the globe.

Here is all you need to know about China’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate:

- The vaccine candidate, called S-Trimmer, is among the nine players competing in the global race in the final stage of efficacy and safety clinical trials.

- S-Trimmer, China’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, was tested on monkeys earlier this year. It uses adjuvants, ingredients that could boost immune responses from Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline and US’ Dynavax Technologies.

- Researchers have said that two doses of S-Trimmer with the GSK’s adjuvant which induced antibody levels in monkeys were higher than those seen in blood samples of patients who have recovered from the viral infection.

- In a promising development, the vaccine candidate did not trigger a disease enhancement effect when it was tested in monkeys. Stirring a reverse effect, experts around the world have feared that the Covid-19 vaccines guaranteeing immunity can worsen the disease instead of preventing the patients’ sickness.

- The study states that the vaccinated monkeys appeared to be protected from weight loss, fever and organ damage when challenged with the virus after inoculation.

(With agency inputs)