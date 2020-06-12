China’s Hubei province to further lower Covid-19 emergency response level
Hubei, the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has no confirmed cases over the past 24 days, the government said.
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:05 IST
Government of China’s central Hubei province said on Friday it will lower its Covid-19 emergency response from level II to level III effective from Saturday.
