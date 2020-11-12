Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / China’s military lays out technology roadmap to catch up with US by 2027: Report

China’s military lays out technology roadmap to catch up with US by 2027: Report

China this year approved about USD 179 billion defence budget, the second-highest after United States defence spending of USD 732 billion.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 19:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Beijing

Recent key conclave of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) has finalised plans to build a fully modern military on par with the US by 2027. (AP file photo)

China must apply cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence if it wants to transform its military into a modern fighting force on a par with those of other leading powers, according to new guidelines and comments from President Xi Jinping and other officials.

The statements come from a booklet published this month by the state-run People’s Publishing House, in which senior officials, including President Xi, outlined the latest five-year plan for the country’s development.

The military modernisation is being pushed by 67-year-old Xi, who besides heading the ruling Communist Party (CPC) and the Presidency is also the Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), which is the overall high command for China’s 2-million strong military.

China this year approved about USD 179 billion defence budget, the second-highest after United States defence spending of USD 732 billion.



According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) military expenditure figures, China defence spending in 2019 amounted to USD 232 billion.

Recent key conclave of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) has finalised plans to build a fully modern military on par with the US by 2027.

Also Read | China declines to congratulate Joe Biden, state media cautious about victory

By the year 2027, which marks the centennial of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China will build a fully modern military, a goal that is in alignment with the national strength and will fulfil the future national defence need, state-run Global Times quoted Chinese analysts as saying early this month.

The Plenary session of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) headed by Xi, which held a four-day meeting, adopted his proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Analysts say China’s aim is to build an army that is on a par with that of the United States.

In an article titled “Speed up the Modernisation of Defence and Military” from the booklet published by People’s Publishing House, Xu Qiliang, vice-chairman of the CMC, stressed the importance of smart technologies in modernising the PLA, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Military analyst Ye Jianliang said that it is imperative for China to improve its military might to match its economic strength.

The military had to be more proactive in designing how the war was fought, rather than just responding to conflicts, he said.

“(China has to) keep pace with the developments of the times and emphasise the use of smart technologies to achieve interdisciplinary innovation,” Xu said.

That would involve modernising military theories, formations, personnel and strategic management, he was quoted as saying.

“Always bear in mind that (a nation) is in danger if it forgets about war or makes inadequate preparations for war,” Xu said.

His comments were echoed in another article in the booklet, which said modernisation was essential to making an intelligent military, the Post report said.

“A new round of scientific and technological revolution, industrial revolution and military revolution is evolving rapidly…it’s a global trend to build an intelligent military,” it said.

The transformation process should be about creating a fighting force that is less labour-intensive and more focused on new technology, much of it home-grown, it said.

Military analyst Ye Jianliang said in his article in the booklet that China’s defence capabilities do not match its status in the international community or its national security needs. “History has repeatedly proven that a strong nation can only be built with both economic and military power … when the ‘sword’ is not sharp enough, a nation may fall,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
Nov 12, 2020 18:59 IST
Our ideologies should not go against nation, PM Modi to JNU students
Nov 12, 2020 20:03 IST
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Nov 12, 2020 18:48 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’: Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 20:10 IST

latest news

‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna, Central Vista length to double
Nov 12, 2020 20:11 IST
Krunal stopped at airport over possession of undisclosed gold: Report
Nov 12, 2020 20:09 IST
HPSOS Class 8 and 12 exam results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s how to check
Nov 12, 2020 20:03 IST
Gauahar shows off her ‘perfect’ engagement ring, see here
Nov 12, 2020 19:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.