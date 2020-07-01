Sections
China's new security law violates Hong Kong agreement, says UK's foreign secretary

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Wednesday officials have carefully assessed the contents of the new law since it was published late Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:04 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, London

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab makes a statement on Hong Kong's national security legislation in London, Britain, July 1, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Britain’s foreign secretary has told reporters that China’s new national security law for Hong Kong “is a clear and serious violation” of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, the agreement that paved the way for the former British colony’s handover to Chinese rule 23 years ago.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Wednesday officials have carefully assessed the contents of the new law since it was published late Tuesday. He said he planned to set out details of what action the U.K. will take along with its international partners in reaction to the law.

