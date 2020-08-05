China’s power use hits record on economic recovery, hot weather

Sections
Power load at State Grid Corp of China, the country’s dominant power grid operator, reached 875 gigawatts on Monday, an all-time high, state-run Technology Daily reported.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:23 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Singapore

People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, walk past a giant screen broadcasting a news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a shopping area in Beijing, China July 31, 2020. (REUTERS)

China’s power use surged to a historic high this week as economic activity picked up further after coronavirus-related lockdowns and a heat wave drove up demand for cooling appliances, state media reported late on Wednesday.

Jiangsu in east China, the largest power-consuming province under the State Grid Corp, recorded a power load of 108.5 gigawatts on Monday, it said.

While heat wave is expected to recede in the northern and eastern parts of the country, central and southwestern provinces such as Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and Sichuan are expected to experience another week of 38 degree Celsius weather.



China Southern Power Grid Corp, which operates grids in southern provinces, also reported record power load at 199.8 gigawatts in late July, 7% higher than last year’s peak.

