China’s President Xi signs Hong Kong national security law: Report
Official news agency Xinhua said Chinese lawmakers had voted to adopt the law and decided the “national security law would be included” in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:42 IST
China’s President Xi Jinping has signed the Hong Kong national security law, state media reported Tuesday, putting into effect legislation critics fear will curb the city’s freedoms.
