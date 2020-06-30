Sections
China's President Xi signs Hong Kong national security law: Report

China’s President Xi signs Hong Kong national security law: Report

Official news agency Xinhua said Chinese lawmakers had voted to adopt the law and decided the "national security law would be included" in Hong Kong's mini-constitution.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:42 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has signed the Hong Kong national security law (REUTERS)

China’s President Xi Jinping has signed the Hong Kong national security law, state media reported Tuesday, putting into effect legislation critics fear will curb the city’s freedoms.

Official news agency Xinhua said Chinese lawmakers had voted to adopt the law and decided the “national security law would be included” in Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

