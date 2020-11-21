Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / China’s Sinopharm says almost a million people inoculated with experimental Covid-19 vaccine

China’s Sinopharm says almost a million people inoculated with experimental Covid-19 vaccine

Sinopharm is testing two vaccines in late-stage trials in countries including the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Peru and Argentina.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:30 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Beijing

Sinopharm’s chairman told media this week that nearly a million people have now received their vaccine for emergency use, though he did not provide a specific figure. (REUTERS)

Nearly a million people have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm, the firm said, although it has not yet provided any clear clinical evidence of efficacy.

China has been giving experimental Covid-19 vaccines to people including state employees, international students and essential workers heading abroad since July.

Sinopharm’s chairman told media this week that nearly a million people have now received their vaccine for emergency use, though he did not provide a specific figure.

“We have not received a single report of severe adverse reaction, and only a few had some mild symptoms,” Liu Jingzhen said in an interview re-published by the state-owned firm on Wednesday.



China has been bullish about the development of its vaccine for the new virus -- which first emerged in the centre of the country late last year -- with four vaccines now in late-stage testing.

Many of the trials are taking place overseas, as China has largely brought the virus under control within its borders.

Sinopharm is testing two vaccines in late-stage trials in countries including the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Peru and Argentina.

The company claimed this week to be “leading the world in all aspects” of vaccine development, although it did not offer clinical evidence from ongoing trials.

Instead it cited anecdotal experiences from those who have been inoculated, including “construction personnel, diplomats, and overseas students” who it said have gone on to visit more than 150 countries after vaccination without being infected.

President Xi Jinping has declared that any Chinese vaccine would be a “global public good”, after the country came under criticism, particularly from the US, for its early handling of the outbreak.

Many who have been inoculated in China are not formal participants in drugmakers’ trials and are said to have done so voluntarily.

Competition has intensified among pharmaceutical companies racing to develop a Covid-19 shot, with two vaccines -- one by US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and another by US firm Moderna -- publishing large-scale trial data this month that showed their jabs were around 95 percent effective against Covid-19.

bys/rox/oho

PFIZER

BioNTech

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Nov 21, 2020 21:14 IST
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Nov 21, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

Nadda asks cadres to gear up for PRI, ULB polls
Nov 21, 2020 22:15 IST
Pondicherry T20 tournament temporarily suspended
Nov 21, 2020 22:14 IST
Centre to blame for delay in Central University project: HP revenue minister
Nov 21, 2020 22:11 IST
Sustainable pricing model could’ve saved more lives: Parliamentary panel on Covid-19 deaths
Nov 21, 2020 22:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.