China’s Sinovac secures $500 million in funding for Covid-19 vaccine development

In a statement on its website, the company said it expects to be able to manufacture 300 million vaccine doses annually, and that it aims to complete construction of a second production facility by the end of 2020 to increase annual Covid-19 vaccine production capacity to 600 million doses.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 05:20 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Shanghai

Sinovac said the investor is Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. (Reuters)

China’s Sinovac Biotech said on Monday that it had secured approximately $500 million in funding for Covid-19 vaccine development.

Sinovac said the investor is Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.

