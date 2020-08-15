China’s vaccine shows positive signs in trials: Researchers

Sinopharm is testing the vaccine in the UAE in a Phase 3 trial expected to recruit 15,000 people, as China has too few new cases to be a useful trial site.

A coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by a unit of the China National Pharmaceutical Group, called Sinopharm, appeared to be safe and triggered antibody-based immune responses in early and mid-stage trials, researchers said.

The candidate has already moved into a late-stage trial, one of a handful of candidates being tested on several thousand people to see if they are effective enough to win regulatory approval.

The company will also supply the candidate to Pakistan as part of a trial agreement, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The shot did not cause any serious side effects, according to a paper published on Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association by scientists who are part of Sinopharm and other China-based disease control authorities and research institutes. The results were based on data from 320 healthy adults in Phase 1 and 2 trials.

In the US, officials said the government will ensure that a successful Covid-19 vaccine, once it comes up, will be distributed for free to all Americans. “(But) we are not reducing the regulatory rigour with which we will evaluate and approve vaccines,” Paul Mango, a senior health department official, told reporters.

Washington has invested more than $10 billion in six vaccine projects and signed contracts guaranteeing the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses.