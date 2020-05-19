China’s Wuhan conducts 467,847 Covid-19 tests, says health authority

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan. (AFP)

The city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 467,847 nucleic acid tests on May 18, the local health authority said on Tuesday, up from the 335,887 tests a day earlier.

Wuhan kicked off a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - infected people who show no outward sign of illness - after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of Covid-19 infections since its release from a virtual lockdown in early April.