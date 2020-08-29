Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / China’s Wuhan says all schools to reopen on Tuesday

China’s Wuhan says all schools to reopen on Tuesday

As many as 2,842 educational institutions across the city are set to open their doors to almost 1.4 million students when the autumn semester gets underway, the local government announced on Friday.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 11:06 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Shanghai

Wuhan said it has drawn up emergency plans to switch back to online teaching should risk levels change. (REUTERS)

Wuhan, Ground Zero for the Covid-19 pandemic and the Chinese city hardest hit by the coronavirus, will reopen all its schools and kindergartens on Tuesday, local authorities said.

As many as 2,842 educational institutions across the city are set to open their doors to almost 1.4 million students when the autumn semester gets underway, the local government announced on Friday. Wuhan University reopened on Monday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The city said it has drawn up emergency plans to switch back to online teaching should risk levels change. It advised students to wear masks to and from school and avoid public transportation if possible.

Schools have been ordered to stock up on disease control equipment and to carry out drills and training sessions to help prepare for new outbreaks. They must also restrict unnecessary mass gatherings, and submit daily reports to health authorities.



Foreign students and teachers who have not received notice from their school will not be allowed to return, it said.

The central Chinese city, where the Covid-19 epidemic is believed to have originated, was locked down for more than two months from late January. The city’s death toll of 3,869 accounts for more than 80% of China’s total.

Wuhan has been steadily returning to normal since April, when the lockdown was lifted, and it has not reported any new local transmissions of the coronavirus since May 18.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Post-matric scholarship scam: Punjab Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa seeks minister Dharamsot’s resignation
Aug 30, 2020 05:30 IST
IPL 2020 | CSK’s Suresh Raina pulls out of tournament due to personal reasons
Aug 29, 2020 11:41 IST
India to host its first national event on butterflies
Aug 29, 2020 11:38 IST
Profile of Khel Ratna Award 2020 recipients: The best in Indian sports
Aug 29, 2020 11:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.