Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / China’s Xi wants to diversify supply chains amid US curbs

China’s Xi wants to diversify supply chains amid US curbs

Xi said the impact of the coronavirus epidemic exposed hidden risks in China’s industrial and supply chains, without elaborating, thus necessitating “independent, controllable, safe, and reliable” chains.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:56 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bloomberg

Xi’s April speech called for strengthening China’s advantages, saying its strong position in international industrial chains could act as a deterrence for external parties to cut off supply. (REUTERS)

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for setting up independent and controllable supply chains to ensure industrial and national security, just as the U.S. moves to cut China off from key exports.

“We must strive to have at least one alternative source for key products and supply channels, to create a necessary industrial backup system,” Xi said in an April speech on the nation’s economic development that was only published Saturday by the Qiushi Journal, a publication of the ruling Communist Party. The magazine didn’t say why it had waited to release the remarks.

Xi said the impact of the coronavirus epidemic exposed hidden risks in China’s industrial and supply chains, without elaborating, thus necessitating “independent, controllable, safe, and reliable” chains.

Beijing last week outlined strategies for greater self-sufficiency as it unveiled its five-year economic plan after a plenum of top leaders and as tensions with the U.S. intensify. The U.S. has pressured allies to shun equipment from Huawei Technologies Co., barred dozens of China’s largest tech companies from buying American parts, and even slapped bans on ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat.



Initial details of the five-year plan stressed the need for sustainable growth and also pledged to develop a robust domestic market. Officials didn’t specify the pace of growth they would seek over the period, but said the National Development and Reform Commission would work on guidelines to be submitted to country’s parliament in March.

Xi’s April speech called for strengthening China’s advantages, saying its strong position in international industrial chains could act as a deterrence for external parties to cut off supply. He also called for China to consolidate its role as a global leader in the digital economy, and actively participate in formulating international rules in digital currency and digital tax to create new competitive advantages.

Xi emphasized the role of state-owned enterprises -- a sticking point in trade negotiations with the U.S. -- calling them “an important pillar and support for national rejuvenation and for the party to govern.” He said SOEs must be “stronger, better, and bigger,” but that they also needed reform, without specifying.

The speech also touched on expanding domestic demand, improving urbanization strategies, optimizing technology resources, and prioritizing the environment and public health.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 02, 2020 09:26 IST
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
Nov 02, 2020 07:59 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop further to 45,231, recoveries cross 7.5 million
Nov 02, 2020 09:46 IST
Govt working on another stimulus package: Finance secretary
Nov 02, 2020 08:34 IST

latest news

IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 647 vacancies begins at ibps.in, here’s direct link
Nov 02, 2020 09:48 IST
Army doctors perform successful appendix surgery at 16,000 feet in Eastern Ladakh
Nov 02, 2020 09:48 IST
India’s October jobless rate rises to 6.98%: Private think-tank CMIE
Nov 02, 2020 09:46 IST
Karwa Chauth 2020: Best Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, other gorgeous styles
Nov 02, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.