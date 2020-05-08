Sections
Home / World News / China says it supports WHO-led review of global pandemic response

China says it supports WHO-led review of global pandemic response

The review should be conducted in an “open, transparent and inclusive manner” at an “appropriate time after the pandemic is over”, said a spokesperson.

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:00 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Beijing

People wearing face masks walk at a main shopping area, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 6, 2020. (REUTERS)

China said Friday it supports the establishment of a panel led by the World Health Organization to review the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, after facing global pressure to allow an international investigation.

The review should be conducted in an “open, transparent and inclusive manner” at an “appropriate time after the pandemic is over”, under the leadership of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
May 08, 2020 13:30 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
May 08, 2020 16:05 IST
India U-17 coach Dennerby impressed by players’ fitness regime at home
May 08, 2020 16:01 IST
How Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K fares against its Amazon, Google rivals
May 08, 2020 15:59 IST
Court extends CBI remand of Wadhawans in Yes Bank scam till May 10
May 08, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.