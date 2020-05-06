China says tariffs should not be used as weapons after US threats

Sections
China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday tariffs should not be used as a weapon, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs last week as a retaliatory measure over Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Updated: May 06, 2020 15:17 IST

By Reuters, Beijing

US President Donald Trump (AFP file photo)

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that tariffs in general hurt all parties involved.

She reiterated that the United States should stop shifting its responsibilities over Covid-19 and said accusations that China deliberately spread the virus are baseless.

