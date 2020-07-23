China says UK citizenship pathway for Hong Kong residents violates international law

Riot police argue with Ng Kin Wai, a pro-democracy activist, during a protest to mark the one-year anniversary of a mob attack on protesters and subway passengers in Hong Kong on July 21, 2020. (Bloomberg Photo)

A new British policy allowing Hong Kong residents to claim British citizenship is a “violation of international law” and interferes with China’s internal affairs, China’s embassy in London said on Thursday.

Britain’s interior minister Priti Patel said in a written statement on Wednesday that Hong Kong people with British National Overseas visas will be able to apply for citizenship starting from January 2021.

The Chinese embassy said in a statement posted on its website that Beijing would respond strongly, adding that Britain should immediately correct its mistakes.