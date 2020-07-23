Sections
Home / World News / China says UK citizenship pathway for Hong Kong residents violates international law

China says UK citizenship pathway for Hong Kong residents violates international law

Britain’s interior minister Priti Patel said in a written statement on Wednesday that Hong Kong people with British National Overseas visas will be able to apply for citizenship starting from January 2021.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 06:01 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Shanghai

Riot police argue with Ng Kin Wai, a pro-democracy activist, during a protest to mark the one-year anniversary of a mob attack on protesters and subway passengers in Hong Kong on July 21, 2020. (Bloomberg Photo)

A new British policy allowing Hong Kong residents to claim British citizenship is a “violation of international law” and interferes with China’s internal affairs, China’s embassy in London said on Thursday.

Britain’s interior minister Priti Patel said in a written statement on Wednesday that Hong Kong people with British National Overseas visas will be able to apply for citizenship starting from January 2021.

The Chinese embassy said in a statement posted on its website that Beijing would respond strongly, adding that Britain should immediately correct its mistakes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Oil edges down for second session as Covid-19 curbs fuel demand
Jul 23, 2020 07:27 IST
Canada sees fresh Covid-19 spike, experts blame it on ‘fatigue factor’
Jul 23, 2020 07:19 IST
Country of origin must on products: Centre to Delhi HC
Jul 23, 2020 07:17 IST
Remembrance of things fast: Navdeep Saini on his lockdown training routine
Jul 23, 2020 07:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.