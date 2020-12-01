China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks: State media
Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 21:08 IST
China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon’s surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.
China launched its Chang’e-5 probe on Nov. 24. The uncrewed mission, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, aims to collect lunar material to help scientists learn more about the moon’s origins.