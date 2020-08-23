Sections
China successfully launches new optical remote-sensing satellite

The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 10:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Beijing

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying earth observation satellite Gaofen-9 03 takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province, China. Sunday’s launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. (REUTERS)

China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from its Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Sunday.

The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket.

Sunday’s launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



