China suspends imports from Ecuadorian company after coronavirus found on seafood packaging

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 12:28 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Beijing

China suspended imports from FIREXPA S.A., an Ecuadorian seafood product manufacturer, after the novel coronavirus was found on the packaging of a batch of imported frozen fish, according to a notice by the General Administration of Customs.

The suspension will last one week, according to the notice, which was posted online on Saturday.

Chinese customs have said they will suspend imports from companies for a week if frozen food products tested positive for coronavirus and for a month if a supplier’s products tested positive for a third time or more.

The pandemic has been largely controlled in China, with daily life in much of the country returning to normal, although an outbreak emerged recently in the western region of Xinjiang.

