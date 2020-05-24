Sections
China takeover of Hong Kong could lead to US sanctions, White House says

White House Adviser made a statement on NBCs “Meet the Press”.

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:07 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Harshita Singh, Washington

Demonstrators run from riot police during a protest against a planned national security law in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. (Bloomberg)

China’s proposed national security legislation for Hong Kong could lead to US sanctions and threaten the city’s status as a financial hub, White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.

“It looks like, with this national security law, they’re going to basically take over Hong Kong and if they do ... Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo will likely be unable to certify that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy and if that happens there will be sanctions that will be imposed on Hong Kong and China,” O’Brien said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

