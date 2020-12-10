Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / China tells cabin crew to wear disposable diapers on high-risk Covid-19 destinations

China tells cabin crew to wear disposable diapers on high-risk Covid-19 destinations

The advice comes in a 38-page list of guidelines for airlines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The sixth edition echoes similar instructions in previous, less lengthy versions.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 09:14 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bloomberg

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the recommendation applies for charter flights to and from countries and regions where infections exceed 500 in every one million people. (HT Photo)

China’s aviation regulator recommends cabin crew on charter flights to high-risk Covid-19 destinations should wear disposable diapers and avoid using the bathroom to reduce the risk of infection.

The advice comes in a 38-page list of guidelines for airlines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The sixth edition echoes similar instructions in previous, less lengthy versions.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the recommendation applies for charter flights to and from countries and regions where infections exceed 500 in every one million people.

The diaper advice is in a section on personal protective equipment, which also recommends the following for cabin crew:



Flight crew should wear masks and goggles, but they don’t need diapers.

Other advice for the flights includes dividing the cabin into “clean area, buffer zone, passenger sitting area and quarantine area,” separated by disposable curtains. The last three rows should be designated as an emergency quarantine area, CAAC said.

China’s aviation market was hit hard at the onset of the outbreak in Wuhan and subsequent spread around the country. But it has recovered -- on the domestic front at least -- to close to pre-pandemic levels, while other regions such as Europe and the U.S. struggle to bring Covid-19 under control.

Airlines have insisted that it is safe to fly during the pandemic, partly thanks to the hospital-grade air filters on planes, but some researchers say it isn’t yet clear to conclude there’s minimal risk. Some cases have documented transmission on flights when passengers wore masks and sat far apart.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Need efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh
Dec 10, 2020 08:56 IST
Data India seeks from vaccine-makers; Canada’s nod to Pfizer | 10 points
Dec 10, 2020 08:33 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST
Farmers’ protest to intensify ahead of Dec 14; Stalemate continues as talks fail
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST

latest news

Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Dec 10, 2020 09:21 IST
Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices from January, blames increase in input costs
Dec 10, 2020 09:19 IST
How ISL orchestrated the passage to India for squads
Dec 10, 2020 09:13 IST
Bengal cops deny shooting BJP worker amid conflicting claims over killer shotgun
Dec 10, 2020 09:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.