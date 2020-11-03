Sections
China to change school curriculum to add positive Covid-19 narrative

The new curriculum on the pandemic will be added for students through first to the ninth grades and content related to it will be included in biology, physical education and health, history, and Chinese literature.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:43 IST

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times Bijing

Women wearing face masks walk at main shopping area amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, on November 3. (Reuters Photo)

China is planning to add government-endorsed content about the “spirit of fighting” the Covid-19 pandemic to its school curriculum, the ministry of education has announced. It added that students will be taught how the socialist system with Chinese characteristics helped curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The focus of the new curriculum is clear from the education ministry’s statement – it will add to the narrative of how the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country “...have always put the safety and health of the people first”.

The new curriculum on the pandemic will be added for students through first to the ninth grades and content related to it will be included in biology, physical education and health, history, and Chinese literature.

“Knowledge of outbreak prevention and control, and content about ‘the spirit of fighting the pandemic’ will be among the points of emphasis,” the Sixthtone news website reported.



“Students will learn about key figures who emerged during outbreak prevention and control efforts, as well as their deeds. They will learn to cultivate public service consciousness and dedication and be enriched with knowledge about the advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics,” the ministry statement said.

The education ministry statement did not give a timeline within which the curriculum will be revised.

China has effectively controlled the coronavirus pandemic, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, even as it rages globally, infecting and killing millions.

Strict lockdowns combined with effective contact tracing have helped control the pandemic in China though sporadic cluster infections have broken out in Beijing, Qingdao and Urumqi since June.

Until Monday, China reported around 86,000 cases with the death toll remaining at 4,634 for months.

