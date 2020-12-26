Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / China to convene for annual parliamentary session from March 5

China to convene for annual parliamentary session from March 5

The gathering of the National People’s Congress typically takes place in early March in Beijing, but was delayed to May this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 19:26 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Shanghai

A security member wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak keeps watch on the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (REUTERS)

China will begin the annual meeting of its top legislative body on March 5 in the capital Beijing, official state media Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

The decision was made by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Saturday, and the proposed agenda includes reviewing a government work report and a draft of the 14th Five-Year Plan, China’s blueprint for economic and social development, according to Xinhua.

The gathering of the National People’s Congress typically takes place in early March in Beijing, but was delayed to May this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body to parliament, was advised to meet on March 4 in Beijing, reported Xinhua.

The NPC, China’s parliament, usually sits for at least 10 days. The CPPCC, a largely ceremonial advisory body, runs in parallel.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ group seek resumption of talks on Tuesday over new farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
To push for ‘one nation, one election’, BJP to hold 25 webinars over next few weeks
by HT Correspondent
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
by Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Andhra Pradesh gears up for 2-day Covid-19 vaccination dry-run in Krishna district
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

40 companies of central paramilitary forces to be deployed for Kumbh
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Indoor air pollution: Don’t brush it aside
by KumKum Dasgupta
Sonu Nigam: Coming back to Mumbai made me emotional
by Rishabh Suri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.