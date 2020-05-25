Sections
Home / World News / China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension

China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension

Beijing has asked its citizens willing to return to China to register by the morning of May 27.

Updated: May 25, 2020 15:59 IST

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times Beijing

A Chinese official adjusts a Chinese flag before the start of a meeting in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS)

China is planning to evacuate its citizens from India amid the spreading Covid-19 pandemic in the country, a notice issued by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said on Monday.

The notice, published on the embassy website said that students, tourists and businessmen who have been stranded in India will be allowed to fly back to China on special flights.

The number of Chinese citizens currently studying or staying and working in India wasn’t immediately available.

Beijing has asked its citizens willing to return to China to register by the morning of May 27.



It includes Chinese citizens who are in India to practice yoga or had come to India for the Buddhist religious circuit pilgrimage.

It did not specify when or from where the special flights would take off.

The evacuation notice also comes in the backdrop of rising tension between India and China along the disputed boundary between the two countries.

The notice put out in Mandarin on Monday morning said those taking the flights will have to pay for the tickets and for their 14-day quarantine once they land in China.

“Under the unified arrangement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant departments, the Chinese embassy and Consulates in India will assist students, tourists, and temporary businessmen in India who have difficulties and are in urgent need of returning home to take temporary flights back to China,” the notice said.

The notice expressly forbade those who have been diagnosed with or suspected to have Covid-19 or those who had fever and cough symptoms for 14 days not to take the flights.

Close contacts of Covid-19 patients or whose body temperature exceeds 37.3 degrees centigrade will also not be allowed to board.

The applicants have been warned to not hide their medical history.

“Once a passenger who conceals his illness and contact history or finds that he has taken antipyretics and other inhibitory drugs during quarantine inspection is found, he will be held liable for the crime of endangering public safety,” the notice said.

India was among the countries to evacuate more than 700 citizens and foreign nationals from the central Chinese province of Hubei, worst-hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, and its capital, Wuhan, where the coronavirus emerged late last year in February.

The second batch of evacuation in late February had been delayed after the Chinese authorities are said to have delayed the required clearances.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MP farmer ostracised for failing to perform rites after son’s death during lockdown
May 25, 2020 16:39 IST
Luxury brands makes ‘Rainbow’ symbol of hope
May 25, 2020 16:37 IST
Will the post-Corona world see a resurrection of single screens?
May 25, 2020 16:36 IST
Songs of patriotism are a Uttarakhand band’s tribute to Covid warriors
May 25, 2020 16:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.