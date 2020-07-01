Sections
Home / World News / China to foreign critics: Hong Kong law ‘none of your business’

China to foreign critics: Hong Kong law ‘none of your business’

Officials insisted there had been wide consultation with members of Hong Kong society and hit back at criticism it was undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:07 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Beijing

Officials insisted there had been wide consultation with members of Hong Kong society and hit back at criticism it was undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy. (AP)

China on Wednesday slammed international criticism over a controversial new national security law for Hong Kong, saying other countries should keep their noses out.

Western governments and critics have warned the new law will curb the city’s freedoms and undermine its “One Country, Two Systems” governance scheme, which technically allows freedoms unseen on the mainland.

But Beijing officials rebuffed the criticism of the law at a press conference.

“What’s this got to do with you?” said Zhang Xiaoming of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs office of the State Council. “It’s none of your business”.



Officials insisted there had been wide consultation with members of Hong Kong society and hit back at criticism it was undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy.

“If what we want is one country one system, it would have been simple,” Zhang said.

“We are completely able to impose the criminal law, the criminal procedure and the national security law and other national laws on Hong Kong.

“Why would we need to put so much effort into formulating a national security law tailor-made for Hong Kong?

And he lashed out at suggestions of punishment from other nations.

“As for... some countries now saying that they will impose severe sanctions on some Chinese officials, I think this is the logic of bandits.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man Utd will nurture ‘special talent’ Greenwood, says Solskjaer
Jul 01, 2020 11:45 IST
In J&K, sports teachers are paid just one-sixth of a peon’s salary
Jul 01, 2020 11:46 IST
Doctor’s Day: How to address exacerbating burnout rate among medics due to Covid-19
Jul 01, 2020 11:42 IST
Coronavirus may infect heart cells of infected patients, says report
Jul 01, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.