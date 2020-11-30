Sections
China to impose sanctions on four over egregious behaviour on Hong Kong

China to impose sanctions on four over egregious behaviour on Hong Kong

Four people on who sanctions have been imposed will be banned from entering China, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, Beijing

Chinese Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying holds a news conference in Beijing, China. (Reuters)

China will impose sanctions on four people over their egregious behaviour regarding the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong, it said on Monday.

They will be banned from entering China, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing.

This month, the United States said it was imposing sanctions on four more Chinese individuals related to actions over the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

