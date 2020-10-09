China to purchase COVAX vaccines for 1% of population: Foreign ministry

A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for Covid-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. China said Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that it is joining the COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX. (AP File Photo )

China will purchase coronavirus vaccines via the global COVAX programme for 1% of its population, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The move shows China’s participation in the programme and accommodates interests of other countries, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news briefing.