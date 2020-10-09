China to purchase COVAX vaccines for 1% of population: Foreign ministry
The move shows China’s participation in the programme and accommodates interests of other countries, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news briefing.
Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:41 IST
China will purchase coronavirus vaccines via the global COVAX programme for 1% of its population, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
