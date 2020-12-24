China to suspend direct flights to and from the United Kingdom

Sections
Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman announced the ban on Thursday, citing the emergence of a new coronavirus strain.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:55 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Beijing

China decides to follow suit and ban flights to and from the United Kingdom after discovery of the new strain of coronavirus. (PTI)

China will suspend direct flights to and from the United Kingdom indefinitely over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

“After much consideration, China has decided to take reference from other countries and suspend flights to and from UK,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

“China will closely monitor relevant developments and dynamically adjust control measures depending on the situation,” Wang said.

Countries across the globe are shutting their borders to Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain.

There are currently eight weekly flights between mainland China and the United Kingdom, according to aviation data provider Variflight, including one each by Air China , China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines.

British Airways operates two flights a week from London to Shanghai.

