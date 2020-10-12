Sections
China to test all 9 million people in Qingdao city for Covid-19

China to test all 9 million people in Qingdao city for Covid-19

China’s government says all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao will be tested for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:19 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Beijing

A health worker takes a swab from a resident to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province on October 12, 2020. (AFP photo)

The announcement Monday broke a string of weeks without any locally transmitted infections reported in China.

The National Health Commission said authorities were investigating the source of the infections found in eight patients at Qingdao’s Municipal Chest Hospital and one family member. The commission said the whole city will be tested within five days.

China, where the pandemic began in December, has reported 4,634 deaths and 85,578 cases, plus nine suspected cases that have yet to be confirmed.

The last reported virus transmissions within China were four patients found on August 15 in the northwestern city of Urumqi in the far western Xinjiang region. All the cases reported since then were in travellers from outside the mainland.

