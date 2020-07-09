‘China-US relations facing most serious challenge’: Minister Wang Yi

Some people say that China-US relations cannot go back to what they used to be, but that does not mean that the two countries begin anew regardless of history, Wang was quoted as saying. (Photo @MFA_China)

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi has said that Sino-US relations are facing the most serious challenges since ties were established in 1979 but the disputes could be managed by seeking common ground.

China has never had any intention of challenging or replacing the US, Wang, who is a state councilor, said at think-tank interaction, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry

Ties between the US and China have been frayed with the two countries sniping at each other, most recently, over the origins of the coronavirus. There is an ongoing trade war, the South China Sea issue– where Washington has dispatched two of its super aircraft carriers – the status of Hong Kong, the tit-for-tat visa restrictions over Tibet and the human rights situation in the remote northwestern province of Xinjiang.

“What is alarming is that the Sino-US relationship is one of the most important bilateral relations in the world, but is facing the most serious challenges since the establishment of diplomatic relations [in 1979],” Wang said in a speech in Beijing on Thursday.

“Then we should properly manage those disputes and minimise the damage to relations between the two nations based on the spirit of seeking common ground while reserving differences,” he said.

Washington has repeatedly accused Beijing in recent months of covering up the initial outbreak of the coronavirus, which later transformed into an epidemic, and accused it of allowing it to spread to other nations.

US President Donald Trump has called it the “Chinese virus” on more than one occasion, triggering strong criticism from China.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the world should not permit China’s “bullying” to take place, highlighting the country’s territorial disputes with India, Vietnam, and Japan, which has further riled Beijing with the Chinese foreign ministry making scathing comments on the US politician.

Wang, who is one of China’s senior most diplomats, suggested that think tanks in China and the US compile three lists, with the first outlining bilateral and global issues the two countries could work on, and the second detailing issues on which they have disputes but expectations that can be resolved through dialogue. The final list should be of issues that cannot be resolved, Wang said.

Some people say that China-US relations cannot go back to what they used to be, but that does not mean that the two countries begin anew regardless of history, Wang was quoted as saying.

Decoupling cannot be forced either, Wang said, adding that Beijing and Washington should build on the past and advance with the times.