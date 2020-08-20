Sections
Home / World News / China, US say talks on implementing trade pact coming soon

China, US say talks on implementing trade pact coming soon

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday that the talks are part of the process of implementing the US-China trade deal, though he did not say when they would actually happen. He attributed any delay to “scheduling issues.”

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:01 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Beijing

People walk by a display boards featuring the US and Chinese flags in a special trade zone in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. (AP)

Chinese and US trade envoys will hold a meeting by phone “in the near future” to discuss an agreement aimed at resolving a tariff war, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, gave no details of the timing at a ministry news briefing.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday that the talks are part of the process of implementing the US-China trade deal, though he did not say when they would actually happen. He attributed any delay to “scheduling issues.”

“It’s part of the process, part of the governance process of this large trade deal,” Kudlow said on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.” “It was on again, off again, that’s all that was, was scheduling issues. It’s a normal review.”



Under the “Phase 1” trade agreement signed in January, both governments agreed to suspend potential additional penalties on each other’s goods in a fight that erupted in 2018 over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

The truce called for talks to be held after six months, but those were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A meeting scheduled for last week was to be held online but was postponed.

“Both parties have agreed to hold a call in the near future,” Gao said.

Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, said the administration has “many huge complaints about China, many,” but that both sides are engaged on the deal. He said China has been buying “a ton” of commodities, mostly agricultural goods, and that the US trade representative believes China is “following their script.”

“So far, so good,” Kudlow said.

The two governments have rolled back some penalties but most of the punitive tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other’s goods remain in place.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
Aug 20, 2020 22:31 IST
966 fresh cases push Haryana’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 51,000
Aug 20, 2020 22:33 IST
Man accused of vehicle lifting escapes from police station in Ludhiana
Aug 20, 2020 22:30 IST
Security cover of slain YAD leader’s family reduced
Aug 20, 2020 22:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.